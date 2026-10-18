Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
EU ‘strongly condemns’ settler attack on diplomatic delegation in West Bank
The European Union says that it “strongly condemns” the attack yesterday by a group of settlers on visiting European diplomats.
“The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats,” the foreign service says in a communique, also urging “full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists.”
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