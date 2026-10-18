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EU ‘strongly condemns’ settler attack on diplomatic delegation in West Bank

By AFP Today, 3:04 pm
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Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)
Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)

The European Union says that it “strongly condemns” the attack yesterday by a group of settlers on visiting European diplomats.

“The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats,” the foreign service says in a communique, also urging “full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists.”

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