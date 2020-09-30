Faster virus deaths may signal health system overload

Terminal coronavirus patients are dying more quickly than in the first wave of infections in the spring, Channel 13 reports.

In the first wave, the average length of hospitalization before death was 15 days. It is now 11 days, the channel reports, citing health officials.

A cabinet meeting was held recently to consider the significance of the figures.

Among the possibilities: changing demographics of patients, later arrivals at hospitals, or — as officials are reportedly beginning to fear — a decline in the quality of care provided as coronavirus wards fill up and the healthcare system’s capabilities are stretched.