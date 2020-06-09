Fifty-one new immigrants arrive from North America

Despite the coronavirus crisis, or perhaps because if it, 51 North Americans immigrated to Israel on a flight that landed Tuesday morning, the immigration aid group Nefesh B’Nefesh says.

Immigration has continued — albeit at a lazier pace — since the start of the crisis, which has shut down air travel and forced restrictions, including mandatory self-isolation for arrivals. The new immigrants will spend the first two weeks in their new home living the dream of being in self-quarantine.

According to NBN, the group has seen a massive uptick in people interested in immigrating since the start of the crisis. Almost 800 people applied to immigrate in May 2020, up from 424 in May 2019, it says in a statement.