Firefighters working to put out fire engulfing IDF chopper; investigation opened

Three teams of firefighters are working to put out a blaze on an IDF Yasur Sikorsky CH-53 helicopter that made an emergency landing after its motor caught fire.

The crew made it out of the aircraft without injury. The military says the fire started because of a “technical malfunction.”

The local fire department says the fire is still burning, but firefighters have it under control.

The IDF says it is investigating the matter.

— Judah Ari Gross