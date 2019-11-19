FM Katz blames Iran for rocket fire from Syria

Foreign Minister Israel Katz is blaming Iran for this morning’s rocket fire from Syria toward northern Israel.

“This incident is an Iranian operation against the State of Israel,” Katz tells the Ynet news site.

“The State of Israel will continue to act according to its policy. The policy was and remains to prevent Iran from establishing itself in the area,” he adds.

The Israel Defense Forces said four rockets were fired overnight from Syria, all of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria in recent years and top officials have repeatedly vowed to prevent Iran from entrenching itself on the Israel-Syrian border.