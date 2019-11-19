Netanyahu: US settlement stance shift ‘will stand for generations’

President Reuven Rivlin is meeting at his official residence in Jerusalem with Jewish Home party leader Rafi Peretz “as part of his ongoing daily efforts to form a government and to prevent a third round of elections,” the president’s office says.

Later this afternoon Rivlin will meet with Democratic Camp leader Nitzan Horowitz and then at 7:15 p.m. with the Likud negotiating team and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will meet tomorrow with Shas leader Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judasim leaders Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni, and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett from the New Right party.

“The meetings were scheduled at the request of the politicians and in coordination with them,” the president’s office says.

