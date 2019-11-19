Rights group says over 100 killed in Iran protests

Amnesty International, citing “credible reports,” says it believes at least 106 people have been killed during protests in Iran over government-set gasoline prices rising.

Amnesty makes the allegation in a report released today.

Iran’s government, which has not made nationwide numbers available for the toll of the unrest that began Sunday, doesn’t immediately respond to the report.

Amnesty adds that it “believes that the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed.”

Iran since has shut down the internet and deployed police and anti-riot forces to quell the unrest. Demonstrations are believed to still be going on in the country.

— AP