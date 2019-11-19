Gantz meets with Liberman as deadline to form government approaches

PARIS — Roman Polanski’s new film is topping the French box office despite a new rape allegation against the controversial director.

“An Officer and a Spy” surges ahead of the Matt Damon racing car epic “Ford v Ferrari” — which is top of the US box office — despite the publicity campaign for the movie being suspended in the wake of the latest claims against the veteran film-maker.

French photographer Valentine Monnier threw the release of the historical thriller about the Dreyfus Affair into disarray by accusing Polanski of raping her in 1975 when she was 18 after beating her “into submission” at his Swiss chalet.

But despite protests outside cinemas and a call by feminists to boycott the movie starring Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin, nearly 400,000 people had flocked to see it by late Monday.

Polanski, 86, denies attacking Monnier, a former model and actress, and has threatened to sue his accusers.

The unexpectedly strong turnout for the film is the seventh best opening weekend by a French film in 2019, according to figures from CBO Box-Office.

Its success angered critics of the French-Polish maker of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Chinatown,” who has been a fugitive from US justice since admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 in a plea bargain to avoid a trial on more serious charges.

— AFP