G7 urges Iran to stop arming Houthis after attacks on Saudi Arabia

A statement from G7 foreign ministers calls on Iran to end its “to end its arming of and support for the Houthis” in Yemen, saying it constitutes a dangerous pattern of escalation that risks undermining international trade and creating global instability.

They also speak out against Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure, which has ramped up in recent weeks.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the unacceptable continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States say in a statement after a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the political process in good faith.”

The rebel group staged a lightning offensive in recent weeks to take over Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast, including Mokha, threatening global trade and pushing up energy prices up.

Gains made by Yemen’s Houthis have cemented Iran’s hold over two key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, that the wider Gulf and top crude exporter Saudi Arabia rely on to ship out its oil.

Saudi strikes on Yemen’s strategic Red Sea port Mokha killed at least six people and wounded eight others, the Houthi-affiliated news agency Saba reported Tuesday.

The strikes come off the back of a Houthi attack on Riyadh on Saturday which marked the first to target the Saudi capital in years and a major escalation by the pro-Iranian fighters.