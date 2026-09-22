Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Grenade damages cars in Or Akiva; no injuries
Police say a grenade thrown at a home in Or Akiva in the early morning hours caused damage to several cars but no injuries.
The attack is being investigated as a domestic criminal incident rather than terror, a police statement says.
There have been a rash of grenade attacks in recent months thought related to underworld feuding between powerful criminal gangs.
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