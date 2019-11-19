IDF wraps up snap drill testing preparedness for war in the north

The Israel Defense Forces completes its two-day surprise military exercise in northern Israel, in which thousands of conscripted soldiers and reservists took part, the military says.

“The troops simulated the rapid turnover from everyday to emergency, from defense to attack; the processes of gathering troops and weapons; taking out equipment; and the movement of forces through the region,” the army says.

The surprise exercise began early Monday; it is meant to test the military’s readiness for the sudden outbreak of war in the north, specifically against the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group and other Iranian proxies in the region.

This was the second such surprise drill to be held in the Northern Command under IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, following criticism that the military was not prepared for war.

Troops from the IDF Northern Command’s Ga’ash and Galil Divisions took part in the exercise, along with soldiers from the Air Force, Ground Forces, Military Intelligence, Teleprocessing Directorate and the Technology and Logistics Directorate.

In addition, thousands of reservists from the Etzioni Brigade and other reserve units were called up suddenly to participate in the exercise as they “expected to take part in the [Northern] Command’s missions during war-time,” the IDF says.

