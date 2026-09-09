Palestinian man said arrested for allegedly hitting teenage settler with tractor

A Palestinian man was arrested for allegedly ramming a 16-year-old settler with a tractor northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank this afternoon, according to first responders and Hebrew media.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says it picked up the 16-year-old next to the Maale Mikhmas settlement and rushed him to the Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital in Jerusalem with light wounds.
The teenager was reportedly taking livestock out to graze when he was hit by the tractor.
Police say officers accompanied by IDF soldiers came to the scene of the alleged ramming, on the outskirts of the Palestinian village of Rammun, and that a preliminary probe indicated it came after “an altercation developed between the two sides.”
The alleged driver fled and was later located by the IDF and arrested by police for interrogation at the Binyamin station, police say, adding that “the investigation is ongoing.”
The police statement does not specify the nationality of either the suspect or the person who was wounded.
Palestinian media also reports that IDF forces raided several nearby Palestinian communities and shut down the central Route 60 to Palestinian drivers in the area, causing a traffic snarl.
According to Palestinian media, at least three Palestinians were arrested in the IDF raids, including a young man from the hamlet Deir Dibwan whose tractor was also confiscated.
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