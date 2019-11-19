Blue and White, Likud negotiators meet ahead of Gantz, Netanyahu meeting

The negotiations team from the Blue and White and Likud parties are meeting before their respective leaders Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu meet this evening for coalition talks.

Gantz, who was tasked with forming a government after Netanyahu failed to do so, has until tomorrow at midnight to string together a coalition.

Ahead of the sit-down with Gantz, Netanyahu instructs government ministers not to publicly discuss the coalition talks or any progress toward forming a government, according to a Channel 12 report.