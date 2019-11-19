Court rejects Likud officials’ appeal against phone searches

The Tel Aviv District Court rejects an appeal from top officials in the Likud party against a search warrant for their cellphones over suspected witness harassment.

Likud campaign manager Ofer Golan and party spokesman Jonatan Urich argued the warrant should be invalidated because police searched their phones when they were called in for questioning.

They are asking for the search of the phones to be delayed to allow them to appeal to the Supreme Court, according to the Walla news site.

Urich and Golan are suspected of harassing Shlomo Filber, a former confidant of Prime Minister Netanyahu who ran Likud’s election campaign in 2015 before turning state’s witness in a graft case involving the premier.