Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Passenger says Saudis treating passengers well after emergency landing

Today, 2:17 pm
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Almog Italie, a passenger on a flydubai plane that landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, September 30, 2026. (Channel 12 screenshot)
Almog Italie, a passenger on a flydubai plane that landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, September 30, 2026. (Channel 12 screenshot)

Almog Italie, who was on the flydubai plane and is currently waiting in Saudi Arabia for a flight home, tells Channel 12 that passengers are being treated well by Saudi staff at Tabuk Airport.

“They’re performing in the best way,” he says. “They’re taking care of us. At the moment, we’re relying on them.”

“In Saudi Arabia we trust!” he adds with a smile, in English.

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