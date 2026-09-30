Passenger says Saudis treating passengers well after emergency landing
Almog Italie, who was on the flydubai plane and is currently waiting in Saudi Arabia for a flight home, tells Channel 12 that passengers are being treated well by Saudi staff at Tabuk Airport.
“They’re performing in the best way,” he says. “They’re taking care of us. At the moment, we’re relying on them.”
“In Saudi Arabia we trust!” he adds with a smile, in English.
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