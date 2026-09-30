Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Israeli company wins US defense contract for counter-drone systems

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 2:21 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Israel’s Smart Shooter, the developer of AI-powered fire control systems, wins a contract with the US Defense Department worth up to $150 million for the supply of its rifle-mounted counter-drone systems.

As part of the three-year contract with the US Defense Department’s Joint Interagency Task, Smart Shooter will provide counter-drone fire control systems, training, and related services. The contract is part of the so-called Domestic Shield program to support and protect the US army, navy, air force, and marine corps, from evolving drone threats.

Smart Shooter’s shares jump 25 percent in early afternoon Tel Aviv trading.

“Domestic Shield is about giving defenders the tools to stop small, fast-moving drones before they can harm forces, bases, and critical assets,” says Smart Shooter co-founder and CEO Michal Mor. “This award, and the framework it provides for future orders, marks a significant milestone in the expansion of our activity in the US defense market.”

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