Flydubai plane lands at Saudi airport to pick up stranded Israeli passengers

Flight tracking data shows that a flydubai plane has landed at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport to pick up the stranded passengers from the earlier Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the passengers, most of whom are Israeli, are beginning to board the new flydubai flight to head back to Israel.

The earlier flight was diverted to Tabuk after the copilot allegedly stabbed the pilot in a suspected attempt to crash the aircraft.

Israel sought to send a rescue plane, although it does not appear that such a move was approved by Saudi authorities.