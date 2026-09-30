Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Saudi medics seen caring for Israeli flydubai passengers after landing at Tabuk airport

Today, 5:39 pm
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A clip being widely shared on social media shows Saudi medical personnel offering treatment to Israeli passengers at the Tabuk International Airport after their plane made an emergency landing due to an apparent hijacking attempt.

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