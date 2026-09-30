Saudi medics seen caring for Israeli flydubai passengers after landing at Tabuk airport

A clip being widely shared on social media shows Saudi medical personnel offering treatment to Israeli passengers at the Tabuk International Airport after their plane made an emergency landing due to an apparent hijacking attempt.

مسافرون إسرائيليون يتلقون الرعاية من طاقم سعودي بعد هبوطهم في المملكة العربية السعودية. الإنسانية تجمعنا، وربما تفتح الطريق للسلام ? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/HMFJHodCUL — Lorena Khateeb | لورينا خطيب (@kh_lorena) September 30, 2026