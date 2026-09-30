Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Women’s Zionist group holds panel on Hamas sexual violence at UN crime congress in Abu Dhabi

By Nava Freiberg Today, 5:23 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

The Women's International Zionist Organization convenes a panel on the sidelines of the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi on accountability for sexual violence committed by Hamas during the terror group's October 7, 2023, massacre and against hostages in captivity, on September 30, 2026. (Courtesy)
The Women's International Zionist Organization convenes a panel on the sidelines of the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi on accountability for sexual violence committed by Hamas during the terror group's October 7, 2023, massacre and against hostages in captivity, on September 30, 2026. (Courtesy)

The Women’s International Zionist Organization convenes a panel in Abu Dhabi on accountability for sexual violence committed by Hamas during the terror group’s October 7, 2023, massacre and against hostages in captivity, according to a press release from the global volunteer movement.

The discussion — held as an official side event of the quinquennial United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice — focused on documenting and preserving evidence for future prosecutions, countering denial and disinformation, and the possible use of AI to preserve survivors’ testimony, the press release says.

The panel included Israeli legal experts as well as a Ukrainian lawyer specializing in wartime sexual violence.

WIZO President Anat Vidor says the panel reflects the organization’s efforts to use its UN status to bring evidence of Hamas’s crimes before international forums, calling the event in the Arab capital an example of “alternative diplomacy.”

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