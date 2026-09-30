Flydubai rescue flight takes off from Saudi Arabia to Israel
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The flydubai rescue flight taking passengers from Saudi Arabia to Ben Gurion International airport has taken off, says Israel Airports Authority.
It is expected to land in 45 minutes, in a rare direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel.
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