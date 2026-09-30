Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Flydubai rescue flight takes off from Saudi Arabia to Israel

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:40 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The flydubai rescue flight taking passengers from Saudi Arabia to Ben Gurion International airport has taken off, says Israel Airports Authority.

It is expected to land in 45 minutes, in a rare direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel.

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