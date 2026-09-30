EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued an advisory to airlines over Saudi airspace, according to a bulletin posted on its website, following a recent increase in attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The latest advisory on Saudi Arabia does not mention today’s incident involving a diverted flydubai airliner, and EASA says it will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether there is an increase or decrease in risk for EU airlines in the country.

The EASA, in a separate bulletin, now recommends that flights not operate within the airspace of Jordan at all altitudes and flight levels, a change from a previous advisory to exercise caution.