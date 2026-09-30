Report: Some passengers refusing to board flydubai rescue plane from Tabuk, insisting on Israeli carrier

A passenger from the flydubai plane that conducted an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport after an apparent attempted hijacking tells Channel 12 that the rescue plane from the Emirati airline has not yet departed back to Israel, as some passengers aren’t comfortable flying with the same airline.

The Israeli man says passengers are debating whether to wait for an Israeli rescue flight or to board the flydubai rescue plane.

The passenger says no Israeli official has reached out to the passengers.