Blue and White, Likud said having ‘serious’ contacts on forming unity government

While praised by Israel, the American shift on settlements has been widely rejected internationally and by leading Democratic presidential nominees. Most countries consider settlements illegal under international law, a position rejected by Israel.

“The Trump administration fixed a historic injustice here and stood by truth and justice. I thank President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo. This a very big day for the State of Israel and an achievement that will stand for generations,” the prime minister adds.

“I confess I’m very moved. We’re here, in Gush Etzion, a place we were expelled from during the War of Independence, and here we are on a historic day with another tremendous achievement for the State of the Israel, that we worked quite a bit on,” Netanyahu was quoted saying in a statement from his office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers further praise for the Trump administration’s announcement yesterday it would no longer necessarily view West Bank settlements as illegal, as he tours the Etzion settlement bloc.

Netanyahu and Gantz have both voiced support for a unity government after elections in September left both short of a majority of Knesset seats together with their respective allies. Coalition talks have stalled, however, amid Likud’s insistence on negotiating as a joint bloc together with its religious partners and Blue and White’s ruling out sitting in a government with Netanyahu over the premier’s pending indictment on graft charges.

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu will meet at 10 p.m. today, their parties say in a joint statement, as tomorrow night’s deadline for Gantz to form a government nears.

Its success angered critics of the French-Polish maker of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Chinatown,” who has been a fugitive from US justice since admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 in a plea bargain to avoid a trial on more serious charges.

The unexpectedly strong turnout for the film is the seventh best opening weekend by a French film in 2019, according to figures from CBO Box-Office.

But despite protests outside cinemas and a call by feminists to boycott the movie starring Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin, nearly 400,000 people had flocked to see it by late Monday.

French photographer Valentine Monnier threw the release of the historical thriller about the Dreyfus Affair into disarray by accusing Polanski of raping her in 1975 when she was 18 after beating her “into submission” at his Swiss chalet.

“An Officer and a Spy” surges ahead of the Matt Damon racing car epic “Ford v Ferrari” — which is top of the US box office — despite the publicity campaign for the movie being suspended in the wake of the latest claims against the veteran film-maker.

PARIS — Roman Polanski’s new film is topping the French box office despite a new rape allegation against the controversial director.

The full extent of the protests remains unclear, however, largely as a result of the internet restrictions.

At least five deaths have been confirmed in the violence that has seen masked young men set alight gasoline stations, banks and other public property.

Demonstrations broke out in Iran on Friday after it was announced the price of gasoline would be raised by as much as 200 percent in the sanctions-hit country.

“We understand that people have faced difficulties… but the bigger concern under the current circumstances is maintaining the country’s peace and stability.”

“The internet will come back gradually in some provinces where there are assurances the internet will not be abused,” he says.

“Many professions and banks… have faced problems, and we have been trying to solve this,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei says, quoted by semi-official news agency ISNA.

The Islamic Republic has been largely offline since the internet restrictions were imposed the day after the nationwide demonstrations broke out on Friday.

TEHRAN, Iran — The Iranian government says it will unblock the internet only when authorities are sure it will not be “abused” during violent demonstrations against a gasoline price hike.

Gantz and Netanyahu will meet this evening at 10 p.m. Netanyahu and coalition negotiators from his Likud party are set to meet with Rivlin before then.

After both Blue and White and Likud came up short in September’s Knesset elections, Rivlin proposed a “paritetic” government in which power would be shared equally between the sides. He also suggested an arrangement that would see Prime Minister Netanyahu take an indefinite leave of absence if indictment for corruption, with Gantz filling in as premier.

Sources in the Blue and White party say they are now ready to accept President Reuven Rivlin’s proposal for forming a unity government, according to the Ynet news site.

The suspect has been taken in for questioning following his arrest.

“Death to Jews. Will get to you and kill you,” he wrote in one post, according to Channel 12 news.

The suspect is alleged to have written threatening messages on his Facebook page against Dagan, who heads the Samaria Regional Council in the northern West Bank.

Israeli security forces have arrested a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron on suspicion of threatening to murder settlement leader Yossi Dagan.

Urich and Golan are suspected of harassing Shlomo Filber, a former confidant of Prime Minister Netanyahu who ran Likud’s election campaign in 2015 before turning state’s witness in a graft case involving the premier.

They are asking for the search of the phones to be delayed to allow them to appeal to the Supreme Court, according to the Walla news site.

Likud campaign manager Ofer Golan and party spokesman Jonatan Urich argued the warrant should be invalidated because police searched their phones when they were called in for questioning.

The Tel Aviv District Court rejects an appeal from top officials in the Likud party against a search warrant for their cellphones over suspected witness harassment.

“The meetings were scheduled at the request of the politicians and in coordination with them,” the president’s office says.

Later this afternoon Rivlin will meet with Democratic Camp leader Nitzan Horowitz and then at 7:15 p.m. with the Likud negotiating team and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will meet tomorrow with Shas leader Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judasim leaders Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni, and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett from the New Right party.

President Reuven Rivlin is meeting at his official residence in Jerusalem with Jewish Home party leader Rafi Peretz “as part of his ongoing daily efforts to form a government and to prevent a third round of elections,” the president’s office says.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria in recent years and top officials have repeatedly vowed to prevent Iran from entrenching itself on the Israel-Syrian border.

The Israel Defense Forces said four rockets were fired overnight from Syria, all of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

“The State of Israel will continue to act according to its policy. The policy was and remains to prevent Iran from establishing itself in the area,” he adds.

He adds that while casualty details were hard to verify, in part because of an internet shutdown in place since Saturday, Iranian media and “a number other sources” suggest that “dozens of people may have been killed” during the demonstrations.

“We are especially alarmed that the use of live ammunition has allegedly caused a significant number of deaths across the country,” United Nations human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville tells reporters.

GENEVA — The UN rights office says that it is “alarmed” by reports that live ammunition was used against protesters in Iran and had caused a significant number of deaths across the country.

A large collection of these documents as well as other lists from the American Zone of Occupation can now be viewed online.

They issued orders to German local authorities, companies and others requiring them to draw up lists of foreign nationals, German Jews and stateless people who were registered with them.

The Bad Arolsen-based archive says in a statement today that the documents contain information about victims of Nazi persecution that was collected in the winter of 1945/46 in Germany based on orders by the four occupying powers — the US, Britain, France and the Soviet Union.

BERLIN — Germany’s International Center on Nazi Persecution has uploaded some 850,000 documents with information on ten million people collected after the end of World War II in the American occupied zone of Germany.

Tehran has been slowly stepping up violations of the nuclear deal to pressure world powers to provide more incentives to make up for the US withdrawal from the deal last year and renewed American economic sanctions.

Heavy water helps cool reactors, producing plutonium as a byproduct that can be used in nuclear weapons. Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says today that Iran informed it on November 16 that it had surpassed the 130 tonnes (143.3 US tons) allowed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. The agency confirmed November 17 that Iran’s stockpile had reached 131.5 tonnes.

BERLIN — The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirms Iran has breached another limit in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by stockpiling more heavy water than the accord allowed.

He is also fighting extradition to the US, which accuses him of publishing secret documents.

Two months earlier, Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.

Today’s decision follows a ruling in June by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, says in a tweet that the focus should now move onto the “threat” that Assange has been “warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment.”

STOCKHOLM — The alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in Britain, has been discontinued, a Swedish prosecutor says.

The rights office will “continue to follow the longstanding position of the United Nations that the Israeli settlements are in breach of international law,” Colville tells reporters.

UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville says that “a change in the policy position of one state does not modify existing international law, nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice and the Security Council.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that after legal consultations, Washington had concluded that the establishment of settlements was “not, per se, inconsistent with international law.”

GENEVA — A US policy change has no impact on the legality of settlements in the West Bank and in Israeli neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, the UN says today, insisting that the settlements breach international law.

Ahead of the sit-down with Gantz, Netanyahu instructs government ministers not to publicly discuss the coalition talks or any progress toward forming a government, according to a Channel 12 report.

Gantz, who was tasked with forming a government after Netanyahu failed to do so, has until tomorrow at midnight to string together a coalition.

The negotiations team from the Blue and White and Likud parties are meeting before their respective leaders Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu meet this evening for coalition talks.

He then speaks to his late father, saying “Dad, my sitting here today … is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union.”

The US Army official is a Jewish immigrant from Ukraine. He says that he is grateful his father came to the United States some 40 years ago, a place “where I can live free of fear for mine and my family’s safety.”

Vindman, dressed in uniform, testifies that he felt Trump’s request on a July 25 call to a new Ukrainian leader to investigate a political rival was “improper.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says in Russia, for example, his “act of expressing my concerns to the chain of command in an official and private channel” would have cost him his life.

WASHINGTON — A White House aide says that he recognizes that what he is doing — testifying before Congress — would not be tolerated in many other countries.

During the phone call, Gantz did not express any opposition to the move or ask that it be delayed, the report says.

“If Gantz told us that within 24 hours he was going to form a government and asked us to wait, we wouldn’t have published the announcement,” an American official familiar with the conversion between Friedman and Gantz is quoted saying.

According to the network, Friedman gave Gantz a heads-up to avoid any appearance of interfering in Israeli politics. Gantz is currently working to cobble together a government.

David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, updated Blue and White chief Benny Gantz ahead of yesterday’s announcement by the Trump administration that it doesn’t view West Bank settlements as illegal, Channel 13 news reports.

Quoting sources close to the coalition negotiations, Kan says the talks are being brokered by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

There are currently “serious” contacts between the Blue and White and Likud parties on forming a government, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

