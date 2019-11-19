UN says no change in settlement stance after US policy shift

GENEVA — A US policy change has no impact on the legality of settlements in the West Bank and in Israeli neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, the UN says today, insisting that the settlements breach international law.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that after legal consultations, Washington had concluded that the establishment of settlements was “not, per se, inconsistent with international law.”

UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville says that “a change in the policy position of one state does not modify existing international law, nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice and the Security Council.”

The rights office will “continue to follow the longstanding position of the United Nations that the Israeli settlements are in breach of international law,” Colville tells reporters.

— with AFP