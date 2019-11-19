Lawyer says Epstein jail guards being made scapegoats

A lawyer for one of the correctional officers charged with falsifying prison records the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself says both guards are being made scapegoats.

Montell Figgins is a lawyer for Michael Thomas. He says that there’s been a “rush to judgment” and that federal authorities are going after “the low man on the totem pole.”

He says his client will plead not guilty.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

— AP