Labor-Gesher leader reiterates party won’t sit in Netanyahu-led government

The head of the center-left Labor-Gesher party reiterates he will not sit in a government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the clock runs out on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a coalition.

“We promised Israeli citizens change and hope and therefore we won’t sit in any government that Netanyahu says,” Amir Peretz tweets.

Labor-Gesher has been holding coalition negotiations with Blue and White, with the parties saying earlier this week that “significant progress” had been made toward agreement on key issues in a potential government.