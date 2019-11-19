The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Rivlin begins marathon of meetings with party chiefs before coalition deadline
President Reuven Rivlin is meeting at his official residence in Jerusalem with Jewish Home party leader Rafi Peretz “as part of his ongoing daily efforts to form a government and to prevent a third round of elections,” the president’s office says.
Later this afternoon Rivlin will meet with Democratic Camp leader Nitzan Horowitz and then at 7:15 p.m. with the Likud negotiating team and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will meet tomorrow with Shas leader Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judasim leaders Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni, and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett from the New Right party.
“The meetings were scheduled at the request of the politicians and in coordination with them,” the president’s office says.
— Raoul Wootliff
Court rejects Likud officials’ appeal against phone searches
The Tel Aviv District Court rejects an appeal from top officials in the Likud party against a search warrant for their cellphones over suspected witness harassment.
Likud campaign manager Ofer Golan and party spokesman Jonatan Urich argued the warrant should be invalidated because police searched their phones when they were called in for questioning.
They are asking for the search of the phones to be delayed to allow them to appeal to the Supreme Court, according to the Walla news site.
Urich and Golan are suspected of harassing Shlomo Filber, a former confidant of Prime Minister Netanyahu who ran Likud’s election campaign in 2015 before turning state’s witness in a graft case involving the premier.
Palestinian arrested for suspected death threats against settlement leader
Israeli security forces have arrested a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron on suspicion of threatening to murder settlement leader Yossi Dagan.
The suspect is alleged to have written threatening messages on his Facebook page against Dagan, who heads the Samaria Regional Council in the northern West Bank.
“Death to Jews. Will get to you and kill you,” he wrote in one post, according to Channel 12 news.
The suspect has been taken in for questioning following his arrest.
Blue and White members said ready to accept Rivlin unity proposal
Sources in the Blue and White party say they are now ready to accept President Reuven Rivlin’s proposal for forming a unity government, according to the Ynet news site.
After both Blue and White and Likud came up short in September’s Knesset elections, Rivlin proposed a “paritetic” government in which power would be shared equally between the sides. He also suggested an arrangement that would see Prime Minister Netanyahu take an indefinite leave of absence if indictment for corruption, with Gantz filling in as premier.
Gantz and Netanyahu will meet this evening at 10 p.m. Netanyahu and coalition negotiators from his Likud party are set to meet with Rivlin before then.
Iran says will unblock internet once ‘abuse’ at demonstrations stops
TEHRAN, Iran — The Iranian government says it will unblock the internet only when authorities are sure it will not be “abused” during violent demonstrations against a gasoline price hike.
The Islamic Republic has been largely offline since the internet restrictions were imposed the day after the nationwide demonstrations broke out on Friday.
“Many professions and banks… have faced problems, and we have been trying to solve this,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei says, quoted by semi-official news agency ISNA.
“The internet will come back gradually in some provinces where there are assurances the internet will not be abused,” he says.
“We understand that people have faced difficulties… but the bigger concern under the current circumstances is maintaining the country’s peace and stability.”
Demonstrations broke out in Iran on Friday after it was announced the price of gasoline would be raised by as much as 200 percent in the sanctions-hit country.
At least five deaths have been confirmed in the violence that has seen masked young men set alight gasoline stations, banks and other public property.
The full extent of the protests remains unclear, however, largely as a result of the internet restrictions.
— AFP
Polanski film on Dreyfus Affair tops French box office despite rape claim
PARIS — Roman Polanski’s new film is topping the French box office despite a new rape allegation against the controversial director.
“An Officer and a Spy” surges ahead of the Matt Damon racing car epic “Ford v Ferrari” — which is top of the US box office — despite the publicity campaign for the movie being suspended in the wake of the latest claims against the veteran film-maker.
French photographer Valentine Monnier threw the release of the historical thriller about the Dreyfus Affair into disarray by accusing Polanski of raping her in 1975 when she was 18 after beating her “into submission” at his Swiss chalet.
But despite protests outside cinemas and a call by feminists to boycott the movie starring Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin, nearly 400,000 people had flocked to see it by late Monday.
Polanski, 86, denies attacking Monnier, a former model and actress, and has threatened to sue his accusers.
The unexpectedly strong turnout for the film is the seventh best opening weekend by a French film in 2019, according to figures from CBO Box-Office.
Its success angered critics of the French-Polish maker of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Chinatown,” who has been a fugitive from US justice since admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 in a plea bargain to avoid a trial on more serious charges.
— AFP
Gantz, Netanyahu to meet Tuesday night as coalition deadline nears
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu will meet at 10 p.m. today, their parties say in a joint statement, as tomorrow night’s deadline for Gantz to form a government nears.
Netanyahu and Gantz have both voiced support for a unity government after elections in September left both short of a majority of Knesset seats together with their respective allies. Coalition talks have stalled, however, amid Likud’s insistence on negotiating as a joint bloc together with its religious partners and Blue and White’s ruling out sitting in a government with Netanyahu over the premier’s pending indictment on graft charges.
Netanyahu: US settlement stance shift ‘will stand for generations’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers further praise for the Trump administration’s announcement yesterday it would no longer necessarily view West Bank settlements as illegal, as he tours the Kfar Etzion settlement.
“I confess I’m very moved. We’re here, in Gush Etzion, a place we were expelled from during the War of Independence, and here we are on a historic day with another tremendous achievement for the State of the Israel, that we worked quite a bit on,” Netanyahu was quoted saying in a statement from his office.
“The Trump administration fixed a historic injustice here and stood by truth and justice. I thank President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo. This a very big day for the State of Israel and an achievement that will stand for generations,” the prime minister adds.
While praised by Israel, the American shift on settlements has been widely rejected internationally and by leading Democratic presidential nominees. Most countries consider settlements illegal under international law, a position rejected by Israel.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments