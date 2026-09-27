Foreign Ministry working to locate Israeli tourists trapped in Nepal mountains

The Foreign Ministry says it is working to extract the dozens of Israeli tourists who are reportedly trapped in mountainous areas of Nepal due to extreme weather and an avalanche.

The Israeli embassy in Nepal “is in contact with tour companies and local guides, and is working to locate Israelis who have not yet been reached, as well as to provide assistance, insofar as possible and subject to conditions on the ground, in efforts to move them to safe areas,” the ministry says in a statement, adding that weather conditions in recent days have “led to road closures and traffic disruptions in various parts of the country.”

Hebrew media reported earlier that dozens of Israeli tourists have been trapped since last night in the Nepali mountain village of Samagaun, citing them as saying there is no electricity in the village, that none have been injured thus far, but that despite efforts to organize a rescue, it is currently impossible to extract all of them due to the conditions.