Blue and White said looking for promises from PM on immunity, leave of absence

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz is reportedly expected to push Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for commitments in the case he is indicted when the two meet this evening.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Blue and White wants Netanyahu to commit to either forgoing a request for immunity from the Knesset or to agree to take a leave of absence if he indicted, even if he receives immunity.

Netanyahu would have to take the leave of absence six to eight months after an announcement from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that he intends to indict the Likud leader, the report says.

Mandelblit is expected to soon announce whether he’ll charge Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases.