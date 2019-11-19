The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Gantz, Netanyahu to meet Tuesday night as coalition deadline nears
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu will meet at 10 p.m. today, their parties say in a joint statement, as tomorrow night’s deadline for Gantz to form a government nears.
Netanyahu and Gantz have both voiced support for a unity government after elections in September left both short of a majority of Knesset seats together with their respective allies. Coalition talks have stalled, however, amid Likud’s insistence on negotiating as a joint bloc together with its religious partners and Blue and White’s ruling out sitting in a government with Netanyahu over the premier’s pending indictment on graft charges.
Netanyahu: US settlement stance shift ‘will stand for generations’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers further praise for the Trump administration’s announcement yesterday it would no longer necessarily view West Bank settlements as illegal, as he tours the Kfar Etzion settlement.
“I confess I’m very moved. We’re here, in Gush Etzion, a place we were expelled from during the War of Independence, and here we are on a historic day with another tremendous achievement for the State of the Israel, that we worked quite a bit on,” Netanyahu was quoted saying in a statement from his office.
“The Trump administration fixed a historic injustice here and stood by truth and justice. I thank President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo. This a very big day for the State of Israel and an achievement that will stand for generations,” the prime minister adds.
While praised by Israel, the American shift on settlements has been widely rejected internationally and by leading Democratic presidential nominees. Most countries consider settlements illegal under international law, a position rejected by Israel.
