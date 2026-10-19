Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Footage shows Palestinian throwing rock, breaking window of car carrying People of Israel candidate in West Bank

Today, 1:50 pm
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Footage shows a Palestinian throwing a rock and breaking the window of a car carrying Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, no. 5 on the People of Israel party’s election list, as she passes through the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, near Ramallah.

In the footage, a voice tells people in the car to duck before a rock strikes one of the windows, breaking it.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Hassan-Nahoum was on a public diplomacy (hasbara) tour with Regavim, a movement that promotes the expansion of Israeli settlements and outposts in the West Bank.

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