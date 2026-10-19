Footage shows Palestinian throwing rock, breaking window of car carrying People of Israel candidate in West Bank

Footage shows a Palestinian throwing a rock and breaking the window of a car carrying Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, no. 5 on the People of Israel party’s election list, as she passes through the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, near Ramallah.

In the footage, a voice tells people in the car to duck before a rock strikes one of the windows, breaking it.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Hassan-Nahoum was on a public diplomacy (hasbara) tour with Regavim, a movement that promotes the expansion of Israeli settlements and outposts in the West Bank.

תיעוד: פעילת ההסברה פלר חסן-נחום, מספר 5 במפלגת עמך ישראל וצוותה הותקפו על ידי פלסטינים במהלך סיור הסברה בבנימין@HGoldich @glick_sh pic.twitter.com/9pWri5RcTe — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 19, 2026