Foreign Ministry to bring eggs from Ukraine

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says that its embassy in Ukraine, headed by Ambassador Joel Lion, “has been working with officials in the Ukrainian government to increase egg export quotas to Israel, enabling the immediate shipment of dozens of tons of eggs to Israel even before Passover.”

Part of the cargo will arrive by sea, and part by a “special air operation by El Al,” the ministry says. The first air delivery is expected to land in Israel by tomorrow.

For the past two weeks, Israelis have reported widespread egg shortages throughout the country with many supermarkets out of them entirely while others have only been allowing shoppers to purchase one or two dozen at a time or conditioning the sale on purchasing a certain amount of groceries.