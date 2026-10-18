Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

France calls on Israel to end ‘acts of terrorism’ by settlers in West Bank

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:54 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)
Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)

France strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by extremist settlers on diplomatic officials in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh, including French Mayor Bernard Baudoux.

In a statement from its Foreign Ministry spokesman, France “calls on the Israeli authorities to arrest those responsible for this serious attack and bring them to justice,” and to “take all necessary measures to put an end to these acts of terrorism and ensure the security of the civilian population and diplomatic missions, as they are required to do under international law.”

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