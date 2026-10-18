France calls on Israel to end ‘acts of terrorism’ by settlers in West Bank

France strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by extremist settlers on diplomatic officials in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh, including French Mayor Bernard Baudoux.

In a statement from its Foreign Ministry spokesman, France “calls on the Israeli authorities to arrest those responsible for this serious attack and bring them to justice,” and to “take all necessary measures to put an end to these acts of terrorism and ensure the security of the civilian population and diplomatic missions, as they are required to do under international law.”