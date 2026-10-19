Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

French city Marseille bans all gatherings from noon to 8 p.m. after violent protests

By AFP Today, 12:42 pm
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MARSEILLE, France — The southern French city of Marseille has banned all “gatherings and demonstrations” from noon to 8 p.m. today, police say, following violence and looting at the weekend during cost-of-living protests.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez is expected to arrive in France’s second-largest city later in the day, after its mayor criticized security arrangements for Saturday’s demonstrations.

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