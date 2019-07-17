The Times of Israel is livebogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Germany introducing mandatory measles vaccination for kids
The German government is proposing a measure to make measles vaccinations mandatory for children and employees of kindergartens and schools.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approves the plan, noting the number of measles infections has risen significantly in recent years. Lawmakers in parliament, where Merkel’s governing coalition holds a majority, are expected to approve the law.
In the phased-in program beginning in March, parents of school-aged children, starting at kindergarten, will have to provide proof of vaccination.
Noncompliance means children will be refused admittance to kindergarten and their parents possibly fined. Parents of older students will be fined up to 2,500 euros ($2,803).
The German news agency dpa reports that while 543 cases of measles were registered in Germany last year, there have been more than 400 cases this year already.
2 communities south of Beit Shemesh evacuated as fire encroaches
Police order the evacuation of all homes in Aderet and Neve Michael, small communities south of Beit Shemesh, due to a large forest fire.
Ten firefighting teams and planes are working to control the blaze that has started to encroach on the homes in the area. A statement from the fire service says police are at both communities to ensure that all residents are leaving.
Pakistan arrests US-wanted terror suspect in Mumbai attacks
Pakistan arrests a radical cleric, a US-wanted terror suspect implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, officials said, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to Washington.
Hafiz Saeed was taken into custody in Punjab province while traveling from the eastern city of Lahore to the city of Gujranwala, according to counterterrorism official Mohammad Shafiq.
Saeed founded the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. His charity organizations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, are alleged fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The United States has offered a $10 million reward for Saeed’s arrest and Washington recently stepped up pressure on Islamabad to crack down on terror groups.
In response, Pakistan registered over a dozen cases against Saeed and several of his associates, accusing them of funding militant groups through charities and leading to his arrest earlier today.
British-Iranian woman held in Iran moved to psychiatric ward
A British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has been transferred to a hospital mental health facility, her husband says.
Richard Ratcliffe says in Britain that his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has been moved to the mental health ward of Iman Khomeini hospital under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
“Hopefully her transfer to hospital means that she is getting treatment and care, despite my distrust of just what pressures can happen behind closed doors. It is unnerving when we don’t know what is going on,” he says.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was arrested in Iran while traveling with the couple’s young daughter in April 2016 and has been sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spying, which she and her family vehemently deny.
She and her husband recently ended a hunger strike designed to call attention to her plight. British officials have failed to secure her release despite repeated efforts.
Her father said he visited the hospital in Tehran Tuesday but was not allowed to see his daughter, who has been out of contact with her family.
The Free Nazanin Campaign says in a statement that it does not know what treatment she is receiving or how long she is expected to remain in the hospital.
British officials urged Iranian officials to let her have contact with her family.
Hundreds evacuated as brush fires rage across Israel
Several brush fires are raging across the country this afternoon amid a searing heatwave, burning down homes in central Israel forcing hundreds of families to vacate their homes.
That fire, near the city of Or Yehuda, east of Tel Aviv, reached the neighborhood of Ramat Pinkas, where the first row of homes were evacuated as a precaution and access to the area was barred, before the flames engulfed at least five buildings, according to Hebrew-language media.
In the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, residents have been told to evacuate their homes due to a fire nearby.
Homes are also being evacuated in Aderet, as a large blaze encroaches on the small community near Beit Shemesh.
