Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Germany summons Iranian envoy after two men jailed for plot to kill pro-Israel figures

By AFP Today, 2:38 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

BERLIN, Germany — Germany summons the Iranian ambassador after two men were jailed last week over what it called a “malicious” plot to assassinate pro-Israeli public figures on behalf of Tehran.

A Hamburg court on Thursday convicted a Danish national and an Afghan national for planning to target the president of Germany’s main group representing the Jewish community and the head of the German-Israeli society.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry says on X that the Iranian ambassador had been summoned, adding Tehran would not be allowed to “threaten our free society.”

“The malicious assassination attempts… will have legal consequences,” it says.

“We do not tolerate attacks on Jewish life and on those who defend it — anywhere, and certainly not in Germany.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.