Germany summons Iranian envoy after two men jailed for plot to kill pro-Israel figures

BERLIN, Germany — Germany summons the Iranian ambassador after two men were jailed last week over what it called a “malicious” plot to assassinate pro-Israeli public figures on behalf of Tehran.

A Hamburg court on Thursday convicted a Danish national and an Afghan national for planning to target the president of Germany’s main group representing the Jewish community and the head of the German-Israeli society.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry says on X that the Iranian ambassador had been summoned, adding Tehran would not be allowed to “threaten our free society.”

“The malicious assassination attempts… will have legal consequences,” it says.

“We do not tolerate attacks on Jewish life and on those who defend it — anywhere, and certainly not in Germany.”