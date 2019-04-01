Hamas prisoners threaten major hunger strike over conditions
Ismail Haniyeh said to warn UN envoy that growing tensions between inmates in Israeli jails and their guards could lead to conflict between the terror group and Jerusalem

By TOI staff Today, 2:24 pm
The entrance to the Ofer Prison Ofer near Jerusalem, on April 20, 2017 (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
The Times of Israel liveblogged Monday’s events as they happened.

8:42 pm

Hamas prisoners threaten major hunger strike over conditions

Hamas prisoners held in Israeli jails are threatening a hunger strike starting Sunday, and are warning this will include no water, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the report the strike will first be carried out by leaders and will gradually be widened to all 1,400 prisoners.

Prisoners from Fatah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are also said to be considering joining the strike.

Ofer Prison, near Betunia in the West Bank, houses Palestinian inmates. (Miriam Alster/ Flash90)

Prisoners are protesting their incarceration conditions — particularly an ongoing effort by Israel to restrict cellphone usage by the prisoners, including the installation of jamming systems.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says no negotiations will be held with the inmates.