Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

High Court throws out petition urging it to force Netanyahu to recuse himself

By Jeremy Sharon 27 March 2023, 4:34 pm Edit

Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

The High Court of Justice rejects outright a petition requesting that it order Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately recuse himself, saying that not all legal avenues have been exhausted to justify a petition to the court.

The Israel Democracy Watch organization petitioned the High Court yesterday, asking for a court order against Netanyahu, following the prime minister’s announcement that he has started to directly engage with the judicial overhaul legislation his government has advanced.

The petition notes that the court has said Netanyahu is bound by a conflict of interest agreement barring him from dealing with the radical reform package due to his criminal corruption trials.

The court scolds Israel Democracy Watch for failing to turn either to Netanyahu himself or to the attorney general, and instead requesting the court order on the next working day after the premier’s announcement.

The High Court therefore dismisses the petition outright and does not even request responses from Netanyahu or the attorney general.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.