Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Houthis strike Yemeni government military camp, killing at least 20 soldiers, officials say

By AP Today, 1:56 pm
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People ride in a pickup truck during a funeral procession for a Houthi officer in Sanaa, Yemen, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/ Osamah Abdulrahman)
People ride in a pickup truck during a funeral procession for a Houthi officer in Sanaa, Yemen, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/ Osamah Abdulrahman)

CAIRO, Egypt — Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck a military camp for government forces in southern Yemen, killing at least 20 soldiers, two Yemeni military officials say.

The rebels fired ballistic missiles on the al-Alam military camp in the southern province of Shabwa in an attack that also wounded at least two dozen troops, they say.

The military officials with the internationally recognized government of Yemen spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The attack was one of the deadliest in the recent surge in fighting, which began months ago as tensions spiked in the wider Iran-US conflict. The escalation between the Houthis and forces of the Saudi-backed government shattered a 2022 ceasefire deal that largely stopped fighting in Yemen’s civil war.

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