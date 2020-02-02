The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Hundreds protest in Lebanon against Trump peace plan
Hundreds of Lebanese and Palestinians hold a protest near the US Embassy in Lebanon against a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Protesters waving Palestinian flags gather on a road leading to the embassy northeast of Beirut amid tight security by Lebanese troops and riot policemen.
“Death to America! Death to Israel! We will die and Palestine survive,” some of the demonstrators chant.
The US plan would grant the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank, while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Around noon the protesters remove the barbed wire and reach a metal fence set up by security forces. Police use what appears to be pepper spray to hold back some of the demonstrators, with at least three protesters being carried away.
— AP
Top EU diplomat to visit Tehran amid nuclear tensions
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday is due to visit Iran, say officials in Tehran and Brussels, on his first trip there since taking office, aiming to reduce rising tensions over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
Borrel is set to meet President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani on the two-day trip, his office says in a statement.
The 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and a group of world powers has been crumbling since US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018, and Washington has since stepped up sanctions and a campaign of “maximum pressure” against Iran.
Tehran has gradually stepped back from its own commitments under the deal, while military tensions with the United States have brought the countries to the brink of full-blown confrontation in recent weeks.
Borrell’s mission aims “to de-escalate tensions and seek opportunities for political solutions to the current crisis,” says the office of the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.
The visit will allow Borrell “to convey the EU’s strong commitment to preserve” the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and to discuss cooperation between the EU and Iran, his office says.
— AFP
Kremlin criticizes Trump peace plan, doubts it’s viable
A Kremlin spokesperson is voicing criticism of the Trump administration’s proposal for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
“There is a whole number of respective resolutions of the UN Security Council,” Dmitry Peskov tells Russian media. “It’s obvious that certain points of this plan are not in full compliance with the UNSC resolutions.”
“We see the Palestinians’ reaction, we see the reaction of the whole number of Arab states, which show solidarity with the Palestinians in opposing this plan,” Peskov says. “This certainly raises doubts over its viability.”
comments