Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
IDF appeals against PM’s expected speech at cadets’ graduation ceremony over electioneering concerns
The IDF is seeking to have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech Wednesday at the cadets’ graduation ceremony cancelled due to concerns about electioneering, according to Hebrew media reports.
Channel 13 news and the Haaretz daily say the military reached out to the Justice Ministry for clear instructions on how to act, with the latter reporting that the Israel Defense Forces also appealed to the Central Elections Committee.
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