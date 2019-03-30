IDF tells Gazans to ‘think hard’ about using violence

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman appeals directly to residents of the Gaza Strip ahead of today’s mass border protests, saying benefits could be in store if they refrain from violence.

“According to Palestinian reports, if you don’t act violently or with terror today, signifiant measures will be implemented that can improve a variety of civilian fields in the Gaza Strip,” Avichay Adraee writes on Facebook.

“Think hard before using violence and terror. Israel is determined to defend its citizens and its sovereignty,” he adds.