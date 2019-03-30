The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
IDF tells Gazans to ‘think hard’ about using violence
The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman appeals directly to residents of the Gaza Strip ahead of today’s mass border protests, saying benefits could be in store if they refrain from violence.
“According to Palestinian reports, if you don’t act violently or with terror today, signifiant measures will be implemented that can improve a variety of civilian fields in the Gaza Strip,” Avichay Adraee writes on Facebook.
“Think hard before using violence and terror. Israel is determined to defend its citizens and its sovereignty,” he adds.
Hamas chief arrives at Gaza border as protests set to begin
Hamas terror group chief Ismail Haniyeh arrives in the border region between Israel and the Gaza Strip near Gaza City, Shehab reports.
— Adam Rasgon
Egyptian delegation said heading to Gaza border as protests set to begin
An Egyptian security delegation was on its way to the border region between Israel and the Gaza Strip near Gaza City, reports Shehab, a news site in the coastal enclave, ahead of expected mass protests marking one year since the “March of Return” demonstrations began.
Egyptian mediators have been working to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist terror group that rules Gaza, in a bid to prevent major outbreaks of violence at today’s protests.
2 minors caught crossing Gaza border fence with knife
Israeli forces arrest two Palestinian minors attempting to breach the security fence on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, according to Hebrew media reports.
The two are found with a knife and returned to Gaza after being questioned by troops.
Hamas No. 2, Islamic Jihad head warn ready to respond to Israeli ‘aggression’
The deputy leader of Hamas and the head of Islamic Jihad warn of a harsh response to Israeli “aggression” during expected mass protests on the Gaza border later today.
“Any Israeli aggression against the demonstration on the border will be met with an answer in line with the scale of the aggression,” Israel’s Kann public broadcaster quotes Saleh al-Arouri and Ziad al-Nakhala during a meeting in Beirut yesterday.
قيادتا حماس والجهاد: أي عدوان يستهدف مليونية الأرض سيلقى ردًا من قبل المقاومة.#يوم_الأرض pic.twitter.com/TvgW9MLaVl
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 30, 2019
Gazan said killed by Israeli fire ahead of expected mass protests
A Palestinian has been killed by IDF fire along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, the Hamas-run health ministry says.
The ministry names the Palestinian as 20-year-old Mohammed Saad. It says he was hit in the head by shrapnel.
Palestinians at the site say he had been taking part in overnight clashes and was 100 meters from the heavily-fortified border fence when he was hit. They also say he had been on crutches due to a previous injury.
Protesters at the site said he had been taking part in an overnight rally ahead of the main demonstration scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
The announcement comes ahead of expected mass demonstrations on the border today as Palestinians in Gaza mark one year since the start of the “March of Return” protests.
— with AFP
