Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
In speech on France riots, Macron says, ‘We all feel anger and shame’
French President Emmanuel Macron says, “Nothing justifies” the “unbridled” violence seen in nationwide protests over the rising cost of living and other grievances this weekend.
“Tonight, we all feel anger and shame,” Macron says in an address to the nation, adding that there must be a distinction between protesters with “legitimate demands” and “those who destroyed, smashed, and looted.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here