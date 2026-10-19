Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

In update, police say 10 suspects arrested over weekend West Bank settler attacks

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:47 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Police arresting a suspect in a settler attack in the West Bank, October 19, 2026. (Israel Police video screenshot)
Police arresting a suspect in a settler attack in the West Bank, October 19, 2026. (Israel Police video screenshot)

In an update, police say that 10 Israeli suspects were detained at dawn on suspicion of participating in the weekend settler attacks on Palestinians, foreign diplomats, and a photojournalist in the West Bank.

The suspects were detained at several locations in the central West Bank, and “evidence linking them to the alleged acts was found in their possession, and several vehicles were seized,” police say.

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy, in a statement, says that “the law in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) applies to everyone, regardless of identity or affiliation.”

“The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal and impartial enforcement, based on evidence and in accordance with the law,” Levy says.

In what appears to be comments aimed at the IDF and Shin Bet, Levy says that “a distinction must be made between responsibility for preventing incidents on the ground and responsibility for investigating and enforcing the law after they occur.”

Police officers arrest Israeli suspects in the West Bank, early October 19, 2026. (Israel Police)

Settler activists say that one of the locations raided by the police was an illegal farming outpost close to the Ofra settlement, in the central West Bank.

Several other outposts were also raided close to the Shiloh settlement, 15 kilometers (9.5 miles) north of Ofra.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.

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