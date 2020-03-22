IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in upcoming talks

The IOC will look at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks announced Sunday amid mounting criticism by athletes and sports officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Consultation with Japanese public authorities and global sports officials will deal with “scenario planning” for the July 24 – August 9 games, the International Olympic Committee says.

“These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on July 24, 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games.” the Olympic body says in a statement, adding “cancellation is not on the agenda.”

The change in strategy follows IOC president Thomas Bach leading a conference call with executive board members.

— AP