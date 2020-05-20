Iran claims hack attack on port failed to cause significant damage

Iran’s Tasnim news agency is quoting an unnamed official claiming that no major disruptions were caused at the Shahid Rajaee port near Bandar Abbas during a hacking attack attributed to Israel. earlier this month.

The official claims that civil defense units were able to mostly thwart the attack “due to their timely and effective response to the infilration attempt.”

The report, dated Tuesday, also quotes Mohammad Rastad, managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, saying that the hack didn’t damage any of its systems but “was only able to infiltrate and damage a number of private operating systems at the ports.”

According to the Washington Post, the attack caused “total disarray” at the port.

Satellite images of the port on May 11 and May 12 taken by Planet Labs and seen by The Times of Israel appeared to show a large number of ships idling off the port and a buildup of containers on dry land, days after the alleged Israeli cyberattack.