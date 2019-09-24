Iran open to bantam changes to nuke deal if sanctions removed

Satellite images show that construction is proceeding at a military base allegedly controlled by Iran in Syria near the Iraqi border, despite repeated airstrikes on the site that have been attributed to Israel.

The photographs, released by the private Israeli intelligence company ImageSat International, show the progress being made in the construction of the site in the Boukamal region of eastern Syria over the past month.

The compound — known as the Imam Ali Base — is seen as a critical element in Tehran’s efforts to create a land corridor under its control from Iran, through Iraq and Syria, into Lebanon and out to the Mediterranean Sea.

From September 9 to 21, new access roads were created, buildings were completed and additional construction equipment was brought in to the base.

Work has also continued on two border crossings on either side of the Syria-Iraq border. An official Iraqi-controlled crossing is not yet active, but could be made operational shortly.

The second crossing, which is believed to be controlled by Iran through Shiite militias, is under “intense construction,” according to ImageSat.

This can be seen in the large amount of construction equipment visible at the site.

