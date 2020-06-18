The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran test-fires cruise missile in naval drill, state media says
Iran test-fired cruise missiles today in a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, state media reports.
The report by the official IRNA news agency says the missiles destroyed targets at a distance of 280 kilometers (170 miles). It says the tests came during a naval drill by Iran’s navy in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean.
It says the missiles’ range can be extended but gives no details.
The report is the first of a drill since May, when a missile fired during an Iranian training exercise mistakenly struck an Iranian naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.
— AP
Jordan’s FM said visiting Ramallah to discuss anti-annexation efforts
Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi is in Ramallah today on a surprise visit to coordinate the fight against Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Haaretz reports.
A Palestinian source tells the newspaper that Ssfadi is updating Palestinian Authority leadership on King Abdullah’s conversations on the subject with Arab leaders
The source said PA leaders believe the pressure on Israel and the US by the international community is starting to bear fruit.
EU top diplomat: Annexation will have significant impact on ties with Israel
The European Union’s foreign policy chief says Israeli annexation of West Bank land would “inevitably have significant consequences for the close relationship we currently enjoy with Israel.”
Josep Borrell says such a step “would negatively affect regional stability, our relations with Israel and between Israel and Arab states, and potentially the security of Israel.”
Though he states that he will not “prejudge the specific impact,” he stresses that “the European Union has its own obligations and responsibilities under international and European Union law.”
He admits that there is a lack of “unanimity” among European nations on what would be the appropriate response, but adds there is a “strong majority” against any unilateral action that will harm the prospects of a two-state solution.
Borrell says he has relayed EU concerns in talks with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz as well as with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
