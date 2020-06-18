Iran test-fires cruise missile in naval drill, state media says

Iran test-fired cruise missiles today in a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, state media reports.

The report by the official IRNA news agency says the missiles destroyed targets at a distance of 280 kilometers (170 miles). It says the tests came during a naval drill by Iran’s navy in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean.

It says the missiles’ range can be extended but gives no details.

The report is the first of a drill since May, when a missile fired during an Iranian training exercise mistakenly struck an Iranian naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.

— AP