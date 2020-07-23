Iran’s coronavirus death toll passes 15,000

Prime Minister Netanyahu is demanding that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit recuse himself from formulating a list of the premier’s conflicts of interest.

In a letter to Mandelblit, Netanyahu family attorney Yossi Cohen makes a number of unsubstantiated claims on why the attorney general shouldn’t deal with the prime minister’s conflicts of interest, among them that his decision to indict Netanyahu in a series of graft cases was mainly due to “heavy public pressure on you.” He also claims the charge sheet was “flawed.”

Cohen says the matter should instead be handled by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman or former Supreme Court justice Yaakov Turkel.

The letter comes after Mandelblit informed Netanyahu earlier this month he can’t make top legal or police appointments due to a conflict of interest resulting from his indictment on corruption charges.

Netanyahu, who faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, denies wrongdoing and has accused Mandelblit, whom he appointed, of seeking to remove him from office.