Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026
Iran’s navy says ‘violating’ oil tanker detected on fire in Gulf of Oman
Iran’s navy says it has detected an oil tanker on fire as it attempted to cross a prohibited area east of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, according to state media.
The navy describes the tanker as “violating,” saying it switched off its tracking systems. It gives no indication of what caused the fire.
The navy says uncoordinated movements along routes and in prohibited areas created insecurity and posed significant risks to other vessels.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here